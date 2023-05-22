Auto

2023 Tata Nexon EV v/s current model: Know expected changes

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 22, 2023, 06:13 pm 2 min read

2023 Tata Nexon EV will retain the powertrains of its predecessor. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors will launch the facelifted version of its Nexon EV SUV in India in the coming months. The car will have a revamped design and an updated cabin with new tech-based facilities. Similar to the outgoing model, it should be offered with two electric powertrain options. So, how will the new model differ from its predecessor? Let us see.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 iteration of the Nexon EV is tipped to deliver better looks and more features in comparison to the model on sale now.

The Nexon EV is a popular model for Tata Motors in India, and the new version should aid in boosting its sales.

Here, the four-wheeler will rival the likes of the MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400.

The facelifted car will sport split-style headlights

Compared to the outgoing model, the new Nexon EV will flaunt a redesigned front fascia, featuring split-style headlights inspired by the CURVV concept, a tweaked bumper, and stylish alloy wheels. It will also get redesigned LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and sequential LED turn indicators. As of now, we do not know whether the dimensions will remain unchanged.

There should be no mechanical upgrades

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV should remain mechanically unchanged. It will run on a 30.2kWh battery linked to a 127hp motor or a 40.5kWh unit mated to a 141hp unit. A range of up to 453km per charge is expected.

It will flaunt a two-spoke steering wheel

As opposed to the current Nexon EV, the new car should sport a redesigned dashboard and a two-spoke steering wheel inspired by the CURVV. Auto climate control, rear AC vents, USB chargers, a center console armrest, a sunroof, ventilated seats, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel should be retained. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD might ensure the passengers' safety.

2023 Tata Nexon EV: Pricing and availability

Tata Motors will reveal the availability and pricing details of the 2023 Nexon EV at the time of its debut. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing car which begins at Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).