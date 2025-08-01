Andhra Pradesh offers incentives worth $600M to boost electronics manufacturing

Incentive details

State government offers tax exemptions and capital subsidies

The AP government has announced a 75% discount on land for electronics components companies looking to set up factories in the state. Further, these companies will be exempt from paying electricity consumption taxes for the first six years. The state also plans to offer a 50% capital subsidy to the first 10 firms willing to invest a specific sum over five years, or match New Delhi's subsidy amount offered to investing companies.