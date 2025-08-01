LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Andhra Pradesh offers incentives worth $600M to boost electronics manufacturing
Summarize
Andhra Pradesh offers incentives worth $600M to boost electronics manufacturing
The move is part of India's broader strategy

Andhra Pradesh offers incentives worth $600M to boost electronics manufacturing

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 01, 2025
06:14 pm
What's the story

Andhra Pradesh has approved a draft scheme to offer $600 million in incentives for the local manufacturing of electronic components. The state-level initiative comes after the Indian government's approval of a $2.62 billion plan in March, aimed at bolstering electronics manufacturing across the country. This move is part of India's broader strategy to strengthen its domestic tech production capabilities and reduce reliance on China.

Incentive details

State government offers tax exemptions and capital subsidies

The AP government has announced a 75% discount on land for electronics components companies looking to set up factories in the state. Further, these companies will be exempt from paying electricity consumption taxes for the first six years. The state also plans to offer a 50% capital subsidy to the first 10 firms willing to invest a specific sum over five years, or match New Delhi's subsidy amount offered to investing companies.

Production growth

India's electronics production targets

India's electronics production has more than doubled in the last six years, reaching $115 billion in 2024. This growth is largely driven by mobile manufacturing expansion from global companies like Apple and Samsung. The country is now the world's fourth-largest smartphone supplier. According to Niti Aayog, the government's top policy think tank, India aims to quadruple its electronics production to $500 billion by fiscal 2030.