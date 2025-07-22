Why YouTube removed thousands of channels linked to China, Russia

Google has removed almost 11,000 YouTube channels and accounts associated with state-sponsored propaganda campaigns from countries like China and Russia. The action was taken in the second quarter of this year. A major chunk of the takedown involved over 7,700 channels linked to China. These channels primarily posted content in Chinese and English promoting the People's Republic of China (PRC), endorsing President Xi Jinping's policies while commenting on US foreign affairs.

Propaganda What did the Russian channels do? Along with Chinese channels, Google also targeted over 2,000 YouTube accounts linked to Russia. These channels published content in multiple languages supporting Russia while criticizing Ukraine, NATO and the West. The action was part of a larger effort by the Google Threat Analysis Group to combat global disinformation campaigns and "coordinated influence" operations.

Crackdown Google takes action against RT-linked channels In May, Google had removed 20 YouTube channels, four Ads accounts and one blog linked to RT, the Russian state-controlled media outlet. The company had accused RT of paying top conservative influencers for social media content ahead of the 2024 US election. Notable Donald Trump supporters like Tim Pool, Dave Rubin and Benny Johnson were among those under Google's radar.