What's the story

The teaser for the much-awaited Bollywood film, Housefull 5, has been restored on YouTube after a short-lived removal over a copyright dispute.

The video was first removed on May 9, after Mofusion Studios claimed copyright over the use of the song Laal Pari.

But on Tuesday, it was restored after Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), the movie's production company, provided legal evidence of rightful ownership.