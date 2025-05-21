How 'Housefull 5' teaser returned on YouTube after copyright issue
What's the story
The teaser for the much-awaited Bollywood film, Housefull 5, has been restored on YouTube after a short-lived removal over a copyright dispute.
The video was first removed on May 9, after Mofusion Studios claimed copyright over the use of the song Laal Pari.
But on Tuesday, it was restored after Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), the movie's production company, provided legal evidence of rightful ownership.
Legal proceedings
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's legal action led to the restoration
The whole dispute started after YouTube took down the Housefull 5 teaser, following a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios on the use of Laal Pari.
Following this, Sajid Nadiadwala of NGE told YouTube that Yo Yo Honey Singh is the only rights holder to the song and shared written proof.
A legal notice was also issued to YouTube, seeking the restoration of the teaser. It was reinstated on the platform on Tuesday.
Film details
'Housefull 5' boasts an ensemble cast
Housefull 5, the fifth installment in the hit Housefull franchise, boasts of an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer.
Directed by Dostana fame Tarun Mansukhani, the film will release on Bakri Eid, June 6.