What's the story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the Pakistani news reporter Chand Nawab in the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has said he is unsure if the film will have a sequel.

"I don't have any information on a sequel being made," Siddiqui told Hindustan Times.

"It (the decision to cast him) depends on them (the makers). I cannot be 'main first mein tha toh mujhe bhi lo.' It doesn't work like that."