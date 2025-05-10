Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui return for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel? Actor reveals
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the Pakistani news reporter Chand Nawab in the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has said he is unsure if the film will have a sequel.
"I don't have any information on a sequel being made," Siddiqui told Hindustan Times.
"It (the decision to cast him) depends on them (the makers). I cannot be 'main first mein tha toh mujhe bhi lo.' It doesn't work like that."
Actor's stance
Siddiqui's potential return hinges on filmmakers' requirements
Siddiqui further added, "Agar unki zaroorat hogi, toh hum haazir ho jayenge (If they need me, then I will be available)."
His comments come days after Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer V Vijayendra Prasad revealed that he had met Salman Khan, the film's lead actor, to discuss a possible sequel.
The original film, featuring Khan as a kind Hindu man helping a mute Pakistani girl (Harshaali Malhotra) find her way home, was critically acclaimed and commercially successful.
Franchise update
Siddiqui dismisses rumors of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' sequel
When quizzed about the alleged third part of the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Siddiqui brushed the idea aside saying, "Film banegi hi nahi. Woh director (Anurag Kashyap) hi nahi chahta (The film won't be made. The director doesn't want it)."
He also lauded director Anurag Kashyap for not getting stuck in nostalgia and moving on after completing a project.
Industry criticism
Siddiqui critiques Bollywood's casting choices
Siddiqui also criticized Bollywood's casting choices, particularly in comparison to the South Indian film industry.
He said, "When you look at the South film industry, jinki films ₹500 crore ya ₹1,000 crore box office par karti hai, woh actor bhi hai."
"Unfortunately, humare yaha (Bollywood) jinko lekar ₹100 crore, ₹200 crore ki movies banayi jaati hai, woh south film industry ke talent se kahi match hi nahi karte hai."