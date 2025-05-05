'Creative bankruptcy': Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood's 'stealing' trend
What's the story
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is promoting his latest film Costao, has taken a dig at Bollywood's tendency to copy content from elsewhere.
Speaking to Puja Talwar on her YouTube channel, Siddiqui said that he was unhappy with what he called "creative bankruptcy" in Bollywood.
He pointed out how the industry repeats a hit formula for too long, losing originality and creativity.
Accusations
Siddiqui accused Bollywood of stealing ideas
Siddiqui said, "From the beginning, our industry has been stealing. We've stolen songs, we've stolen stories."
"Now, how can thieves be creative? We've stolen from the South, sometimes from here, sometimes from there. Even some cult films that became hits have scenes that were copied."
"This has been so normalized that it's like — so what if it's stolen?"
"Kahin na kahin jaise bankruptcy hoti hai vaise yeh creativeruptcy hogaya."
Industry's shortcomings
Siddiqui lamented over the industry's 'creative poverty'
Siddiqui lamented over the industry's "creative poverty," saying, "In our industry, the same thing is repeated for five years straight — then, when people get bored, they finally let it go."
He went on to elaborate on the industry's insecurity, saying, "Insecurity has increased a lot. They feel that if a formula is working, they should keep milking it, overdo it."
"And what's even more pathetic is that now there are 2, 3, 4 (sequels) being made."
Industry's future
'What can you expect from an industry like this?'
Siddiqui also raised concerns over the fate of an industry that is devoid of originality.
He asked, "What can you expect from an industry like this? What kind of actors will come in? They'll be of the same kind."
He further said that this dearth of creativity has driven talented people like Anurag Kashyap out of the industry.
On the work front, Siddiqui is currently busy with Thama, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.
It will release on Diwali.