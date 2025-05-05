What's the story

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is promoting his latest film Costao, has taken a dig at Bollywood's tendency to copy content from elsewhere.

Speaking to Puja Talwar on her YouTube channel, Siddiqui said that he was unhappy with what he called "creative bankruptcy" in Bollywood.

He pointed out how the industry repeats a hit formula for too long, losing originality and creativity.