Bollywood superstar Salman Khan decided to postpone his much-anticipated United Kingdom tour, The Bollywood Big One, after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Khan announced the decision on Instagram on Monday.

Now, according to a report, the actor had made this decision following a sudden high-priority meeting with organizers at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday.

If things deem fit, the concert will be rescheduled for August.