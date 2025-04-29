Salman Khan's UK tour might happen in August now
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan decided to postpone his much-anticipated United Kingdom tour, The Bollywood Big One, after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
Khan announced the decision on Instagram on Monday.
Now, according to a report, the actor had made this decision following a sudden high-priority meeting with organizers at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday.
If things deem fit, the concert will be rescheduled for August.
Meeting details
Shows were sold out and rehearsals were underway
As per Mid-Day, the decision to postpone the tour was taken after a long meeting at Khan's farmhouse.
The meeting was attended by his brother, Sohail Khan, and tour organizer Jordy Patel, while London-based organizer Farhath Hussain joined over a video call.
An insider said that despite the shows being sold out and rehearsals underway, Khan didn't think it was the right time to host such a show with the tragedy in Kashmir.
Tour rescheduling
Organizers agreed to reschedule tour despite potential losses
The organizers, although aware that rescheduling the tour would incur financial losses considering the sold-out venues, unanimously supported Khan's decision.
The shows were earlier scheduled for May 4 and May 5 at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena and London's Wembley OVO Arena, respectively.
The final call on when the tour would be rescheduled remains to be taken, but it is tentatively scheduled for August.
Refund process
Ticket refunds to be issued
Following the tour postponement, ticket holders will be issued refunds.
When contacted by Mid-Day, organizer Patel confirmed the decision to postpone the shows.
"It was a big event, and we had got an excellent response from the audience, but that is fine. The shows will happen only when the time is right... It was a decision taken by all of us as we felt it wasn't correct to go there and perform when such a big tragedy had taken place."