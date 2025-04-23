Pankaj Tripathi reunites with 'OMG 2' director for Bihar-based film
What's the story
Actor Pankaj Tripathi is reuniting with director Amit Rai for an untitled film, after their successful collaboration on OMG 2.
The shooting for this new project has begun in Patna, Bihar, and will continue for 35 days.
The film is touted to be a "deeply emotional and socially relevant human drama" that will capture the essence, culture, and stories of Bihar.
The actor's statement
Tripathi expressed excitement about new project
Tripathi said he was excited to work with Rai again.
"OMG 2 was a very special film for me...Working with Amit again feels like a natural progression," he said in a media statement.
"His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Bihar—my home, my identity. As an actor, there's nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful."
The actor's influence
Film to star Bhojpuri movie actors
Tripathi's successful career in Bollywood is an inspiration for many aspiring actors who also come from humble beginnings and don't have industry connections.
His collaboration with Rai on this new film is sure to touch hearts and get people talking yet again.
The film will also star other actors like Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and many talents from the local Bhojpuri film industry.