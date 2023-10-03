Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' on OTT: When, where to watch

By Tanvi Gupta 11:39 am Oct 03, 2023

'OMG 2' to stream on OTT soon! Details inside

Following a successful theatrical run, Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2 is now set to debut on OTT. Directed by Amit Rai, the film hit theaters on August 11, competing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Despite the tough competition, OMG 2 managed to attract audiences worldwide and earned over Rs. 218cr in collections. Now, the film will premiere on Netflix on Sunday.

Take a look at the announcement post

Big question: Will the uncut version be released on OTT?

OMG 2 received an 'A'—Adults Only—certificate from the censor board, accompanied by 27 cuts. In an interview with PTI in August, Rai stated that the film would be available on OTT without any cuts. However, it remains to be seen whether the audience will get to experience the uncut version, considering that some films have had extended versions released on OTT in the past.

Visuals of nudity, mention of alcohol: What was modified?

CBFC's list of modifications included replacing visuals of frontal nudity with suitable images of Naga Sadhus and removing a poster of a condom ad from the film. A scene in which Pankaj Tripathi's character inquires about "unnatural sex" with a sex worker was modified. CBFC also suggested that Kumar's character be portrayed as a messenger of Lord Shiva rather than Lord Shiva himself.

Meanwhile, know about the plotline of 'OMG 2'

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG, where Kumar portrayed the role of Lord Krishna, who descends to Earth to assist Paresh Rawal's character. In this second stand-alone installment, the story centers on Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Tripathi), an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. His life takes a turn when his teenage son is caught on video masturbating in the school's washroom.

Meet the cast and crew of 'OMG 2'

OMG 2 stars Kumar, Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead roles, with supporting performances by talented actors Govind Namdev and Arun Govil. The film is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Viacom 18 Studios, featuring music composed by Vikram Montrose. In terms of box office performance, OMG 2 achieved the status of being the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.