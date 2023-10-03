'Chaplin' to 'The Pianist': 5 must-watch Hollywood autobiographies

By Namrata Ganguly 11:29 am Oct 03, 202311:29 am

Must-watch Hollywood biography movies

From celebrated figures in history to ordinary people who have faced extraordinary challenges, Hollywood has skillfully adapted their autobiographical accounts into compelling narratives that inspire, enlighten, and resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. These films are a testament to the power of real-life stories, offering a glimpse into the trials, triumphs, and personal journeys of people who have left a mark on the world.

'The Pianist' (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski, the 2002 epic biographical war drama film The Pianist is based on the namesake memoir by the Polish-Jewish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman. Starring Adrien Brody as the titular character, the film follows Szpilman's struggles to survive the Warsaw Ghetto's destruction during World War II. Among several nominations and awards, the film won three Oscars.

'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Ron Howard's 2001 biographical drama film A Beautiful Mind is adapted from Sylvia Nasar's biography of brilliant mathematician and Nobel Laureate in Economics, John Nash. Starring Russell Crowe as Nash, the film chronicles the life of Nash, who grapples with schizophrenia and explores his groundbreaking work, personal struggles, and his journey toward recovery and redemption. The film went on to win four Oscars.

'Malcolm X' (1992)

Directed and co-written by Spike Lee, the 1992 epic biographical film Malcolm X stars Denzel Washington as the titular character. The film is largely based on the 1965 book The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Alex Haley. The movie chronicles the transformation of Malcolm X, the iconic civil rights activist, from a street hustler to a powerful advocate for Black empowerment and civil rights.

'Chaplin' (1992)

Richard Attenborough's 1992 biographical comedy film Chaplin is adapted from My Autobiography written by the iconic British comedian as well as David Robinson's book Chaplin: His Life and Art. Starring Robert Downey Jr., it follows an elderly Chaplin as he converses with his editor regarding his autobiography which chronicles his journey from poor childhood to global fame following the creation of the Little Tramp.

'Raging Bull' (1980)

Raging Bull, one of Martin Scorsese's greatest films, is adapted from the 1970 memoir Raging Bull: My Story by former Italian-American middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta. The film stars Robert De Niro as LaMotta and chronicles his turbulent life as he strains his relationship with his wife and family because of his violent temper. The film earned two Oscars among several other accolades.