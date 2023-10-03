Box office collection: 'Chandramukhi 2' holds the fort strong

Box office collection: 'Chandramukhi 2' holds the fort strong

'Chandramukhi 2' box office collection

Chandramukhi has been a cult film in India. The Rajinikanth-headlined film is considered an all-time blockbuster and was remade in almost every Indian language. The sequel was highly anticipated among fans but it did not land spectacularly among viewers and critics. However, the hype and the franchise pedigree have helped in its box office collection and the film is quite stable.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the P Vasu directorial earned Rs. 4.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 28.95 crore in India. The movie also marks Kangana Ranaut's return to Tamil cinema after Thalaivii. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Menon, and Raadhika Sarathkumar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

