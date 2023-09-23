Box office: 'The Great Indian Family' fails to take off

Written by Isha Sharma September 23, 2023 | 11:05 am 2 min read

'The Great Indian Family' Day 1 box office report

Vicky Kaushal starrer family drama The Great Indian Family was released theatrically on Friday to mixed reviews. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, Yashpal Sharma, Alka Amin, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa, it is based on religious harmony and features Kaushal as a bhajan singer, Ved Vyas Tripathi. It's bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Clearly bludgeoned by Jawan, it failed to mint even Rs. 2cr on Friday.

It made Rs. 1.4cr on Friday

Per trade tracker website Sacnilk, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial minted Rs. 1.4cr on its first day, with an overall 10.09% occupancy. The maximum turnout was witnessed during the night shows (12.66%), followed by evening shows (9.86%) and morning shows (9.11%). The film will now need to buckle up on Saturday and Sunday to put a respectable total on the board.

Plot: 'TGIF' deals with Hindu-Muslim identities and secularism

Spoilers ahead. The story revolves around Ved (Kaushal), alias Bhajan Kumar, a devotional singer. Born into a staunch pandit family, he is the son of revered Tripathi ji, played by Mishra. However, things take a turn for the worse when it is revealed that Ved is a Muslim and doesn't actually belong to the Tripathi family at all. He then fights for his identity.

Other than 'Jawan,' these films will also impact 'TGIF'

The Great Indian Family suffered heavily from no marketing and extremely lukewarm buzz, to the point that some reports said that a few morning shows had to be canceled due to no audience turnout. Meanwhile, Jawan, released on September 7, has been dominating screens, and now, with The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 on the way (September 28), TGIF might struggle even more.

Kaushal will next be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'

Kaushal has had two releases this year so far. Before The Great Indian Family, he was seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in June, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, which featured a middle-class love story and was a critical and commercial success. Later this year, he will be back with Meghna Gulzar's biographical drama Sam Bahadur, which is slated to release on December 1.

