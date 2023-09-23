Titles that brought Sanjay Kapoor back to fame

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 23, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in 'Made In Heaven 2'

Sanjay Kapoor had a second inning with his acting career, thanks to OTT. Kapoor, who was once a popular face in the 1990s, didn't gain as much fame as his elder brother Anil Kapoor. However, he returned to popularity with titles that shed light on his acting chops. Take a look at some of his recent projects that brought him fame.

'Made In Heaven 2'

Kapoor most recently appeared in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made In Heaven 2. He essayed Neelam Kothari's husband in the third episode of the series, titled And They Lived Happily Ever After. The episode was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and was co-written by Alankrita Shrivastava, Akhtar, and Kagti. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the lead, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

'Farzi'

The 57-year-old actor was roped in a supporting role for Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. The film, which skipped a theatrical release and premiered directly on JioCinema in June, features Ronit Roy as the main antagonist. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy also featured actors Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankur Bhatia in important roles.

'The Fame Game'

Kapoor returned to work with his Raja co-star, Madhuri Dixit, once again and after many decades, for Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli's series The Fame Game. Premiered on Netflix in February 2022, it revolves around one popular Bollywood actor Anamika Anand (played by Dixit), who suddenly goes missing one day. The series also saw Manav Kaul and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles.

'The Last Hour'

In 2021, Kapoor was featured in Amazon Prime Video's web series The Last Hour, in which he essayed the leading role of DCP Arup Singh. Co-starring Karma Takapa, Raima Sen, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee K, and Mandakini Goswami in important roles, the series is a supernatural crime thriller. The show is co-created, co-directed, and written by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz.

