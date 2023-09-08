'My Lovely Liar,' 'Destined with You': Must-watch K-dramas dominating airwaves

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 08, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

Dive into some hottest K-dramas!

The year 2023 began on a thrilling note in the world of K-dramas with a diverse range of shows to offer. Notable dramas include the heartwarming romance Crash Course in Romance, fantasy fan favorite Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, and the melodramatic revenge saga, The Glory. As we await additions to this lineup, here, we delve into the most buzzworthy K-dramas currently.

'Jun & Jun' (July 20 - Thursday)

Need a break from the cliche love sagas? Then Jun & Jun is here to deliver a fresh tale from a modern South Korean office. The series follows Lee Jun (Yang Jun-mo)—a former idol forced to take on an internship role—where he unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past, Choi Jun (Ki Hyun-woo). This past connection adds a layer of mystery—making it a must-watch!

'Longing For You' (July 26 - Thursday)

At the forefront of the current K-drama buzz is Longing For You—a series that promises a mix of thriller, family drama, and a love triangle. Featuring Na In-woo, Kim Ji-eun, Kwon Yul, Bae Jong-ok, and Lee Kyu-han, this drama delves into the life of a detective on a quest for revenge. If you're seeking some engaging drama, Longing For You is a perfect choice.

'My Lovely Liar' (July 31 - )

Leading the pack as the most popular K-drama currently on air is My Lovely Liar—directed by Nam Sung-woo, featuring Kim So-hyun and Hwang Min-hyun in the lead. This romance drama revolves around a woman blessed with the superpower to hear other people's lies, however, her life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes entangled with a murder suspect, who struggles to prove his innocence.

'Destined with You' (August 12 - )

With a captivating blend of fantasy, romance, and drama—Destined with You offers an irresistible narrative that leaves no room for skipping this drama. It revolves around Lee Hong-jo (Jo Bo-ah) and Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon), and a forbidden book that unexpectedly falls into the hands of Lee—leading to a fateful encounter with a civil servant who holds the key to her freedom from a curse.

