T-Series's first-ever OTT drama 'Kaala's trailer is out now!

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 23, 2023 | 04:41 pm 3 min read

Bejoy Nambiar's 'Kaala' will premiere on September 15 on Disney+ Hotstar

Leading Bollywood music label and production house, T-Series, is set to make its web series debut with the crime thriller Kaala. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first teaser of the series, creating anticipation among the audiences. Written, directed, and co-produced by Bejoy Nambiar (Wazir, Shaitaan) Kaala is slated to make its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 15.

Why does this story matter?

Early last year, T-Series announced its decision to venture into the OTT content space, revealing plans to produce three to four long-format web originals annually. Moreover, considering the lukewarm response to most theatrical releases (Vikram Vedha, Adipurush), T-Series is also shifting focus toward launching four to five direct-to-OTT movies each year. As the company embarks on its journey to present content in the digital space, it remains to be seen how audiences will respond to this strategic move.

Meet the team behind 'Kaala'

The upcoming series boasts an ensemble cast including Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu), Rohan Vinod Mehra (Baazaar), Nivetha Pethuraj (Oru Naal Koothu), and Hiten Tejwani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi). Described as an "edge-of-the-seat crime thriller," the show delves into the narrative of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and the power dynamics within the realm of Kaala.

'Kaala' explores the dark world of crime and power

Kaala promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride into the dark underbelly of crime and the depths of the human soul. The show delves into the hidden world of wealth and power, exposing the intricate dance between money, intrigue, and their impact on individuals who have experienced trauma. Nambiar characterizes the series as an "unfiltered and unapologetic reflection of today's society," where powerful forces dictate the rules.

Take a look at the trailer of 'Kaala' here

Bhushan Kumar and Nambiar excited for premiere

T-Series's honcho Bhushan Kumar expressed enthusiasm about presenting this compelling story and collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar for their first-ever web series, by saying, "We have always explored new things and stayed ahead of the curve. Kaala is our first-ever web series. It is a very intriguing story and we're very happy to present it." Meanwhile, director Nambiar said he hopes that audiences worldwide will be captivated by this extraordinary crime thriller, shedding light on the raw nerve of society.

A quick look at T-Series's upcoming projects

Among the label's upcoming projects is a biopic on the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. The venture was unveiled in July 2021, on the occasion of Khan's first death anniversary. Further expanding its portfolio, T-Series has secured the rights to a book chronicling the life of VG Siddhartha—the visionary behind Café Coffee Day. Moreover, the label is collaborating with acclaimed director Hansal Mehta.

