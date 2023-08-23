Netflix's first Pakistan Original series to star Fawad, Mahira, Sanam

Netflix's first Pakistan Original series to star Fawad, Mahira, Sanam

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir to come together for Netflix's first Pakistani Original

In a delightful surprise, Netflix is gearing up to launch its first Pakistan Original series titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Variety reported. Although an official streaming date has not yet been announced, anticipation is running wild for the upcoming show as it marks Netflix's first foray into Pakistani Originals—adding to its diverse array of global content. From its stellar cast, seasoned showrunner, and enthralling storyline, here's everything you need to know.

Star-studded cast set for groundbreaking series

The series is packed with a stellar cast featuring Pakistani actors—Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir. It is worth highlighting that Fawad and Mahira have previously shared screen space in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022)—a film that holds the distinction of being Pakistan's highest-grossing movie. Mir has garnered international acclaim through his roles in Netflix's Resident Evil and BBC's World on Fire, while Saeed has prominently appeared alongside Fawad in the uber-popular series Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

It is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's novel

The show takes inspiration from Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel, reportedly. The captivating saga is set to revolve around the intertwining destinies of Sikandar—a Harvard law student, who undergoes a profound transformation triggered by a life-altering incident, and Liza—an artist who carries the weight of a complex history. The show is set against a backdrop of Italy, with parts shot in the UK, and Pakistan, too.

Momina Duraid takes the helm as showrunner

Producer Momina Duraid, acclaimed for her works Bin Roye, Chand Tara, and Fairytale, will serve as the showrunner for this series, producing it through her Dubai-based production house. Per the above-mentioned publication, the project has been commissioned by Netflix's Middle East and North Africa teams and stands as an official adaptation of Ishtiaq's novel. Significantly, many notable shows like Humsafar and Mere Humdum Mere Dost, have been successfully adapted from Ishtiaq's literary works.

Meanwhile, why hasn't Netflix produced Pakistani-themed Originals until now?

A report by Crux sheds light on the fact that out of Netflix's vast 232M subscribers, only about 3 lakh subscribers come from Pakistan. The report outlines various factors for Netflix to not venture into producing or co-producing Pakistani-themed Originals, including high financial demands from Pakistani producers and writers for creating content for Netflix. Additionally, there's less demand for paid subscriptions in the country, due to the presence of Pakistani dramas and movies on YouTube.

