'ONE PIECE': Plot, inception, reception of Eiichiro Oda's world-famous 'manga'

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 03, 2023 | 02:10 am 3 min read

Everything about 'ONE PIECE' by Eiichiro Oda

ONE PIECE is probably one of the most famous Japanese mangas that have captured millions of hearts worldwide. Conceived by Eiichiro Oda, this manga first set sail in 1997, and since then, it has become a global sensation. Here's everything about the manga that captivated readers of all ages with its epic journey of dreams, friendships, and the relentless pursuit of treasure.

But before reading ahead, know more about Oda

Born in 1975 in Japan, Oda, resolved to become a manga artist at the age of four. At 17, Oda's work, Wanted won several awards. This success landed him a job at the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, where he worked as an assistant to various manga artists. Before starting on his own, he worked as an assistant to Nobuhiro Watsuki on Rurouni Kenshin.

What is 'ONE PIECE' all about?

The manga revolves around the epic adventures of Monkey D Luffy—a young boy—who acquires rubber-like abilities after consuming the mysterious Devil Fruit. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the legendary "King of the Pirates," forms a formidable crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates. Their quest is to uncover the fable "One Piece"—a treasure left behind by Gol D Roger—deceased King of the Pirates.

'ONE PIECE's overwhelming success

Over the course of 26 years, ONE PIECE has become a global sensation, with its popularity leading to the creation of a long-running anime series; 15 animated film series; and a staggering 40 video games. Furthermore, the manga's success spawned a vast media franchise. After years of anticipation, the series also marked its first live-action adaptation, set to premiere on August 31, on Netflix.

Did you know, 'ONE PIECE' holds Guinness World Record?

After successfully breaking multiple publishing records, in 2015 and 2022, ONE PIECE set the Guinness World Record for the "most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author." ONE PIECE was the best-selling manga for 11 consecutive years from 2008, and it's the only manga that had an initial print of volumes of above 3M—continuously for more than 10 years.

Since its launch, 516.5M copies have been sold

ONE PIECE's volumes have consistently ranked first in Oricon's weekly comics chart since 2008. Since its inception, the beloved franchise has sold an impressive 516.5M copies, a commendable figure that has earned its created, Oda, the distinction of being the 10th best-seller fiction writer of all time. Additionally, the manga holds the distinction of being one of the highest-grossing franchises in history.

