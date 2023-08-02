'Guns & Gulaabs' trailer: Full-on romance, comedy, action is coming!

'Guns & Gulaabs' trailer: Full-on romance, comedy, action is coming!

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023

'Guns & Gulaabs' trailer is out

Guns & Gulaabs is one of the most anticipated series in the Indian web space; especially after the humongous success of Farzi. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are unstoppable in the OTT sphere. Now, the makers have released the much-anticipated trailer of the crime drama and it's quirky yet gripping. The series is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on August 18.

More about the series

The series is a power-packed mixture of all elements—romance, crime, and comedy. The trailer has the proper '90s vibe in its texture and background score. The impeccable ensemble cast is headlined by Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu, among others. It will be Satish Kaushik's posthumous release. The project is bankrolled by D2R Films.

