#TheNightManager2: Reasons to watch Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 01, 2023 | 08:18 pm 2 min read

'The Night Manager Part II' premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 29

The second part of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer series The Night Manager dropped on Thursday. Available on Disney+ Hotstar, it is about Shaan/Abhimanyu (Kapur), an undercover agent who infiltrates Shelly's (Kapoor) gang. Part two of the web series revolves around the closeness between Shaan and Shelly and whether he would destroy Shelly's cartel. Here are some reasons to watch it.

Kapoor's charismatic performance

If there is one actor who is an absolute scene-stealer in this series, right from start to end, it is none other than Kapoor. He has left no stone unturned in making an indelible mark with his screen presence. Kapoor as Shelly owns each scene with his strong persona and acting skills. He is an absolute treat to watch as a big-shot weapon dealer.

Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala's sizzling chemistry

Part I of the series's first season saw little chemistry between Sobhita Dhulipala and Kapur. But it was not explored in depth. However, it is in the second part of The Night Manager that the two are given more screen space together, letting the audience have a glimpse at their sizzling chemistry. And the duo sure does not disappoint with it!

Neatly done action scenes

There are quite a few action scenes in the series that have been neatly shot, especially those involving the mean machines (read: weapons), a demo of which is given in the middle of a desert at midnight. Spoiler: Though not exactly an action sequence, one scene that is chilling best is when Shelly ferociously kills GV (Akashdeep Sabir) using a pen.

Strong performances delivered by actors

The Night Manager Part II isn't a one-man show. Just as how striking the performances of its two lead actors are, the rest of the cast also doesn't miss out on delivering their best either. The two leading ladies, Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome, along with the supporting cast, have owned their parts, too. Shome, in particular, as a sharp intelligence agency officer, is brilliant.

