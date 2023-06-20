Entertainment

All about SonyLIV's upcoming shows 'Kafas' and 'Scam 2003'

All about SonyLIV's upcoming shows 'Kafas' and 'Scam 2003'

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 20, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

'Kafas' will feature Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh, while 'Scam 2003' will star Gagan Dev Riar in the titular role

SonyLIV turned three years old recently. The OTT platform has a number of original shows and movies coming up. Among these are the much-awaited web shows Kafas and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, which are expected to drop in the coming months. Meanwhile, from their cast and plot to the release date, here's everything to know about the much-awaited shows.

Why does this story matter?

SonyLIV is one of the most-watched streamers in India. It started in 2020 and has entertained the audience with award-winning shows such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and two seasons of Rocket Boys. The streamer expanded in regional languages, too, creating original series including the Tamil thriller series Iru Dhuruvam which is under development for a third season.

'Kafas' is a gripping fight between morals and power

Starring Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh, Kafas is an upcoming thriller directed by Sahil Sangha. Per its synopsis, it is a series that will reflect upon how power and money can take over truth and justice. The first glimpse of the show was released on June 15, featuring Joshi who says he can't reveal the truth since he's been paid to keep silent.

What's the secret that Joshi's hiding?

Instagram post A post shared by sharmanjoshi on June 20, 2023 at 1:11 pm IST

'Scam 2003' will unravel Karim Telgi's megafraud that rocked India

After Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Hansal Mehta is returning with its standalone sequel, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. It's based on the life of Karim Telgi and his journey from being a fruit vendor to building his criminal empire. He reportedly carried out fraud in 18 states, costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Gagan Dev Riar will reportedly play the titular role.

Makers confirmed 'Scam 2003's release date

Instagram post A post shared by hansalmehta on June 20, 2023 at 1:10 pm IST

Know all about their release dates

Although the makers of Kafas have released the first teaser of the upcoming series, they are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release date. On the other hand, SonyLIV, on its third anniversary on Sunday (June 18), announced that Scam 2003 will be released in India on September 2, three years after its prequel Scam 1992.

Share this timeline