Liked 'The Night Manager'? Watch these similar shows on OTT

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 03, 2023 | 01:20 am 2 min read

Shows similar to 'The Night Manager' that you shouldn't miss watching

The Night Manager Part II has received rave reviews since it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday (June 29). Starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the crime drama is also an espionage series about a former soldier recruited by an Indian intelligence officer to infiltrate a weapon dealer's gang. Meanwhile, if you liked the series, here are similar shows to watch on OTT.

'Sherlock'

While growing up, we not only heard stories about Sherlock Homes but also watched films about the fictional British detective. But the BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in the lead, is a must-watch. The British show had a total of four seasons between 2010 and 2017 and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

'Peaky Blinders'

With an 8.8/10 IMDb rating, this BBC series was loved by the audience and critics alike. The crime drama series is about Thomas Shelby and his family, who run a gang by the name of Peaky Blinders engaged in the collection of protection money and illegal betting. Starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, and Annabelle Wallis, it is available on Netflix.

'The Family Man'

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man is one of the best Indian espionage series on the OTT. Also starring Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani, the series can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. Its sequel, The Family Man Season 2, marked the OTT debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show was renewed for a third season, which is expected to be dropped later this year.

'24'

The action crime drama 24 is about Jack Bauer, a counter-terrorism agent who has to save his country from terrorist plots. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar. The show was also adapted in India with Kapoor in the lead. While the original show had over nine seasons and a television film, the Indian adaptation was discontinued after season two due to poor response.

