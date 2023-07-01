Entertainment

Netflix unveils teaser of Sylvester Stallone's 'Sly': Everything to know

Netflix unveils teaser of Sylvester Stallone's 'Sly': Everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 01, 2023 | 05:59 pm 2 min read

Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming documentary 'Sly' on Sylvester Stallone's life

Following the release of Arnold, which explored the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Netflix has now announced another documentary titled Sly. This upcoming project is a retrospective documentary that delves into the remarkable career of Sylvester Stallone—a three-time Oscar nominee—whose success has been shared by iconic characters in films such as Rocky, Tango & Cash, and Judge Dredd. Here's everything about Stallone's Sly.

Teaser of 'Sly' promises candid Stallone

Sly's first-look clip showcases Stallone reflecting on his career and the sacrifices it entailed. He questions the value of living under the illusion of potential greatness versus having the opportunity to be great and then falling short, realizing one's own failure. With such moments at its helm, Sly promises a candid Stallone, who even compares his career to a speeding train in the clip.

Take a look at the teaser of 'Sly' here

Meet team behind 'Sly'

Sly is helmed by Thom Zimny, known for his expertise in concert documentaries for artists like Bruce Springsteen. Sean Stuart produces this project, while Stallone takes on the role of an executive producer, alongside Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, and Jon Beyer, with Maren Domzalski and Adrienne Gerard as co-producers. The documentary will be available to stream on Netflix in November 2023.

What to expect from 'Sly'

Netflix has invited audiences to delve into the nearly 50-year career of Stallone in this retrospective documentary, Sly. The official logline explains, "Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life."

Meanwhile, here's everything about Stallone's recent projects

Stallone's career—even at the age of 76—is thriving! He starred in his first TV series (lead role) with Tulsa King (2022) and appeared in the reality drama show The Family Stallone (2023). On the silver screen, Stallone most recently had a supporting role in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and announced plans to reprise his iconic role of Gabe Walker in Cliffhanger.

Share this timeline