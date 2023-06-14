Business

'Netflix Bites': 5 facts about Netflix's first-ever restaurant

Written by Athik Saleh June 14, 2023 | 04:03 pm 3 min read

A restaurant where you can have a go at dishes made by chefs from some of your favorite culinary shows on Netflix. What would that look like? Well, you don't have to imagine, because Netflix is all set to launch its first pop-up restaurant this month. Dubbed 'Netflix Bites,' the restaurant will bring dishes from the streamer's popular chefs and mixologists under one roof.

Netflix has some of the best culinary shows in the world. These shows have kept people glued to their seats for a long time. An immersive experience will enhance their popularity and help fans connect with their favorite shows on a deeper level. Previously, Netflix had conducted similar immersive events for shows like Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Bridgerton.

Netflix Bites will open on June 30 in Los Angeles. The pop-up restaurant will be staged at the Short Stories Hotel on 115 S Fairfax Ave. The pop-nature of the restaurant means it is temporary. It will be open till July 13. Guests can visit the restaurant from 5-10 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, brunch will be served from 10 am to 2 pm.

Chefs from popular Netflix shows will prepare the menu

Netflix's pop-up restaurant will feature a menu prepared by chefs from shows like Chef's Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Chef's Table: BBQ, Chef's Table: Pizza, and Nailed It!. Some of the biggest names in culinary TV, including Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai, Rodney Scott, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres, and Andrew Zimmern will prepare the menu.

Mixologists from 'Drink Masters' will create a custom drinks menu

Netflix Bites's menu won't be limited to food. Mixologists from the popular show Drink Masters, including Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien, and Kate Gerwin, will create custom drinks for the drinks menu. The menu for the restaurant is still under wraps. Considering the chef line-up, we can expect a wide array of dishes to be served at Netflix Bites.

Chefs won't be personally present at Netflix Bites

If you think you are going to meet some of your favorite TV chefs, don't get your hopes up. Chefs will not be at the restaurant to meet and greet the guests.

Reservation is open for the restaurant

The reservation for Netflix Bites is currently open. Those interested in being a part of the immersive culinary experience can go to the Resy Los Angeles website to reserve a table. An initial deposit of $25 is required to reserve a table. It is non-refundable. The deposit will be later adjusted against the guest's final bill.

Fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows: Netflix

"From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows," said Josh Simon, Netflix's VP of consumer products. "...this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome," said Stone, who is a Michelin Star chef.

