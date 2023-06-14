Business

Sensex climbs to 63,228 points, Nifty settles above 18,750

Sensex climbs to 63,228 points, Nifty settles above 18,750

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 14, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

TATA Consumer Products, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel emerged as the biggest stock gainers

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose by 0.13% to end at 63,228.51 points while the Nifty gained 0.21% to settle at 18,755.9 points. The midcap indices traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 9,819.65 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY ENERGY rose by 1.4%, 1.07%, and 0.97%, respectively. Meanwhile, TATA Consumer Products, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.22%, 2.38%, and 2.35%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.04%, 1.02%, and 0.89%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

On Wednesday, the Asian markets ended in the red, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 3,228.99 points, 19,408.42 points, and 33,502.42 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.83% higher to 13,573.32 points.

INR goes up 0.35% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday strengthened 0.35% to settle at Rs. 82.1 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 59,288, while the silver futures soared by 0.4% to Rs. 72,382. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.59% to settle at $70.19 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unaltered

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai remained constant as well, with diesel selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $25,976.85, a 0.66% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,744.94, which is down by 0.27%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.01% down), $248.42 (5.05% up), and $0.2745 (3.17% down), respectively. Up by 0.06% from yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.06192.

Share this timeline