Written by Namrata Ganguly August 02, 2023 | 05:44 pm 2 min read

Must-watch dark-comedy films from Hollywood

Black comedy or dark humor genre usually takes up a serious or painful topic and narrates it in a comic way to make the subject lighter. It usually deals with issues like grief, crime, death, and other social issues. From wickedly funny plotlines to unconventional characters and unexpected twists, these Hollywood films have nailed the combination of humor and darkness and are a must-watch.

'The Wolf of Wall Street'

At the top is the Martin Scorsese-directed 2013 biographical black comedy film The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Based on Jordan Belfort's 2007 memoir of the same name, the film recounts his career as a stockbroker in New York City and how his firm was involved in fraud and corruption on Wall Street, which ultimately led to his collapse.

'Fargo'

Directed by the Coen brothers, the 1996 black comedy-crime film Fargo stars Frances McDormand as the lead. She plays a pregnant Minnesota police chief Marge Gunderson who is looking into a triple killing that occurs when a desperate car salesman employs two criminals to kidnap his wife in order to demand a hefty ransom from her filthy rich father.

'The Big Lebowski'

The 1998 crime comedy film The Big Lebowski is yet another Coen brothers directorial which is a must-watch in this genre. The film follows Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, a Los Angeles slacker and avid bowler whose identity is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name. He seeks compensation for his damaged rug and enlists the aid of his fellow bowlers to do it.

'Network'

The 1976 satirical drama film Network directed by Sidney Lumet is about a fictional TV network named Union Broadcasting System (UBS) and its struggles. The network critically profits off exploiting a disturbed former anchor's revelations about the media but later discovers it may be challenging to control. The film received both commercial success and critical acclaim as well as won four Oscars that year.

'Wild Tales'

Directed by the Argentine filmmaker Damián Szifron, Wild Tales is a 2014 anthology of six standalone shorts connected with the theme of violence, vengeance, and catharsis. Based on Szifron's view of Western capitalist society as a cage, it illustrates the point that sometimes certain people get so upset by their surroundings that they are unable to behave in a way that is socially acceptable.

