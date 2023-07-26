Greta Gerwig addresses right-wing outrage over 'Barbie'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023

Greta Gerwig responds to outrage over 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been creating wonders all over the world. From critical acclaim to box office success, the Margot Robbie-headlined film is unstoppable. However, the fantasy comedy has faced significant flak from conservative and right-wing sympathizers which includes the likes of Elon Musk and Ben Shapiro. Now, Gerwig has opened up about not anticipating the flak and reacted to the same.

Gerwig's response to the conservative viewers

In an interview with The New York Times, Gerwig stated, "My hope for the movie is that it's an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren't necessarily serving us as either women or men." Many right-wing sympathizers have termed the Ryan Gosling-headlined film to be "woke" and "left-wing propaganda."

Receiving flak from notable personalities

Musk tweeted, "If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word 'patriarchy,' you will pass out before the movie ends." Shapiro posted a 43-minute review where he started by setting dolls on fire in a trash can. He stated, "My producers dragged me to see Barbie and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen."

