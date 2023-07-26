OTT: Zoya Akhtar's 'Made In Heaven' S02 premiere date out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 01:09 pm 1 min read

'Made In Heaven' S02 will premiere on August 10

﻿Made In Heaven is one of the most appreciated Indian web series of all time. Ever since the first season premiered, fans were eagerly waiting for its second season. The prayers have been answered as the makers have now revealed the premiere date. Yes, the Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti-created series will premiere on August 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

Story, cast, and crew of the series

Akhtar and Kagti are known for making films and series based on human instincts. Made In Heaven takes us on a journey of India (across socio-cultural strata) through a wedding planner duo's lens. The cast includes Shashank Arora, Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, and Kalki Kanmani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Akhtar, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

