Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello announce divorce; read statement here

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello announce divorce; read statement here

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 11:08 am 1 min read

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have separated on amicable terms

Hollywood actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello called it quits after seven years of marriage. They were considered one of the most loved couples in Tinseltown. However, fans were speculating and anticipating trouble in paradise from subtle hints on the couple's social media. Reportedly, the pair chose to part ways on amicable terms and have requested the fans to respect their privacy.

The couple's statement on the same

In a conversation with Page Six, the couple said, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." Vergara is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy.

Fans speculated something was amiss from Vergara's recent Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by sofiavergara on July 18, 2023 at 10:27 am IST

Share this timeline