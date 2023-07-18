Happy birthday, Bhumi Pednekar: Tracing actor's inspiring journey to success

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 18, 2023 | 10:54 am 3 min read

Prolific actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 34th birthday on Tuesday

From her groundbreaking role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to her recently released film Afwaah, Bhumi Pednekar has gracefully established herself as a woman for all seasons with her skills. She is among the few actors who have ascended to Bollywood's A-list in a remarkably short span, and her journey has been incredible. On her 34th birthday, we trace her inspiring path to success.

Early life and beginnings

Born in 1989, Pednekar grew up in a typical upper-middle-class family. Her father—Satish Pednekar—served as a former home and labor minister of Maharashtra, while her mother—Sumitra Pednekar—became an anti-tobacco activist following her husband's demise from oral cancer. From a very young age, Pednekar dreamt of becoming an actor. However, coming from a non-film background posed challenges. Nevertheless, she persevered and fought for her dreams.

When Pednekar's mother took a loan for her passion

In an interview with Mint, Pednekar shared how her mother took an education loan of Rs. 13 lakh to enroll her at Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods, which her father wasn't aware of initially. Despite being a deserving student, she faced expulsion at the age of 18 due to poor attendance. Fearful of how to repay the loan, Pednekar eventually joined Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Pednekar's time at Yash Raj Films before her groundbreaking debut

Pednekar served as an assistant casting director at YRF, where she worked for around six years. It was during this time that she secured her groundbreaking debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. As an AD, Pednekar worked with Abhimanyu Ray, assisting in the casting of Chak De! India, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and Teen Patti, before joining casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Stroy behind her audition for 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

If you've seen The Romantics, there is an episode where Pednekar reveals the story behind her selection for the role of Sandhya. Pednekar performed a scene for a demo to provide actors with an example, unbeknownst to her, casting directors considered that to be her first audition. After that, director Sharat Katariya invited Pednekar for multiple auditions—which interestingly spanned two and a half months.

Her passion for profession was witnessed by everyone in 2015

In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Pednekar took everyone by surprise by portraying an overweight married woman, in an otherwise size-conscious Bollywood industry. Her determination was evident as she underwent significant physical change, and gained over 20 kgs over a year for the film. Fun fact: After watching Pednekar's performance, Rani Mukerji visited the YRF office to personally congratulate the then-newcomer.

Pednekar is now one of the busiest actors in Bollywood

Pednekar's incredible journey is evident from her current uber-busy schedule, as she has an impressive six film releases lined up this year. Among them, Bheed and Afwaah have already graced the screens. Expressing her excitement, Pednekar had shared, "With six films releasing this year, I am putting it out into the universe that 2023 will be my year in cinema as an actor!"

