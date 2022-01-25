Entertainment

'Badhaai Do' trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's marriage has a secret

Jan 25, 2022

Trailer for 'Badhaai Do' is now out. Did you watch it yet?

After a long wait, the trailer for Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming venture, Badhaai Do released on Tuesday. We see how a cop in the "mahila police station," Shardul Thakur (Rao), and a PT teacher Suman Singh (Pednekar) get married for "convenience." Like its predecessor Badhaai Ho, makers have tried to focus on a social issue through comedy. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Trailer Two homosexual persons agree to marry to escape societal scrutiny

The over-three-minute-long clip begins with our leads getting introduced. We understand Thakur is pursuing Singh to get married for four years but the latter is not at all interested in the institution of marriage. But then Thakur reveals he knows Singh is gay and so is he, thus if they get married they could escape from societal pressure and lead their lives in peace.

Comments Thakur seems to be lying about his sexual orientation

Marriage only solves one step of the fake couple's problems. Parents who were previously pushing them to get married soon demand grandkids. Apart from this issue, we see tension ensue between Thakur and Singh's real girlfriend on various occasions. Also, Thakur is shown to be quite possessive of his wife. Is it a hint that Thakur lied about his sexual orientation to marry Singh?

Expectation We hope comedy doesn't undermine seriousness of lavender marriages here

We will find out what the truth is once the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial hits the theaters on February 11. Given the concept of lavender marriages, where two persons get married to conceal the socially stigmatized sexual orientation of one or both partners, is still quite prevalent in countries like India, exploring this topic is much-needed. But comedy should not undermine the reality of many.

Information Movie was earlier supposed to be Republic Day week release

The news of Rao and Pednekar joining hands for the first time in Badhaai Ho sequel surfaced in 2020. Since then, the team has suffered delays due to COVID-19. In October 2021, producers Junglee Pictures announced it would get released during the Republic Day week to get postponed again. It co-stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan.