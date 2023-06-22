Entertainment

Happy birthday, Vijay: Actor's unforgettable on-screen pairings that stole hearts

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 22, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

South sensation 'Thalapathy' Vijay celebrates his 49th birthday on Thursday

Thalapathy Vijay embarked on his acting career as a child artist in 1984, making his first paycheck of Rs. 500, and has now become one of the highest-paid actors in India. With more than 75 films to his credit, Vijay has captured millions of hearts with his dynamic performances. On his 49th birthday, we take a look at the actor's most memorable on-screen pairings.

Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's scintillating chemistry have made them one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in the South industry. With Kaththi (2014), Vijay and Prabhu shared the screen for the first time. However, it was in Atlee's Theri (2016) that the two actors were given ample scope to showcase their chemistry. They again reunited for commercial entertainer Mersal in 2017.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan

Trishna Krishnan has proved to be a lucky charm for Vijay. They first appeared together in the heartwarming film Ghilli (2004), where their charming romance won over audiences. This movie proved to be a turning point not just in Vijay's career but also in Krishnan's career. They later teamed up in Thirupaachi (2005), and their sizzling chemistry reached new heights in Kuruvi (2008).

Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal

Similar to Krishnan, Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal have often mesmerized audiences with their captivating on-screen chemistry. Their partnership began with the blockbuster hit film Thuppakki (2012), where their electrifying chemistry in songs was highly praised. The actors reunited in 2014's Jilla, which further solidified their compatibility on-screen. In 2017, Aggarwal graced Atlee's film Mersal and was one of the actors who starred opposite Vijay.

Vijay and Jyothika

Considered one of the best on-screen pairs, Vijay and Jyothika collaborated on a total of three projects. It all began with the highly-acclaimed film Kushi (2000), where their adorable banter stole hearts. The pair reunited for Ramana's Thirumalai in 2003, and yet again showcased their incredible chemistry in heartfelt moments. Their pairing in Herova? Zerova? was a masterclass in portraying emotions, leaving audiences stumped.

