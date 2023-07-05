Entertainment

Sana Khan-Mufti Anas become parents to a baby boy

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 04:46 pm 1 min read

Welcome the new parents in town!

Former actor Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas have become parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday and the former Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media on March 17. To recall, Khan quit the industry in 2020 citing religious reasons.

Their post and fans' reaction

Khan and Anas shared an animated announcement video and wrote, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours." Fans expressed their happiness and sent best wishes to Khan and her family.

