'Jayam' Ravi announces his next film, 'Genie'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 04:30 pm 1 min read

"Jayam" Ravi is currently basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan: II. Fans were eager for the actor's upcoming project and now he has announced his upcoming film, titled Genie. This big-budget film will mark his biggest project after the Ponniyin Selvan duology. The film was launched in Chennai on Wednesday with its cast and crew. Fans are eager to see Ravi on celluloid.

Cast and crew of the film

The film will be helmed by debutant Arjunan Jr., who has assisted Mysskin before. The cast includes Krithy Shetty, Wamiqa Gabbi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Devayani, among others. The music will be helmed by the maestro AR Rahman. The project is bankrolled by Vels Film International and it marks their 25th movie. Hollywood stunt choreographer Yanick Ben has been roped in too.

