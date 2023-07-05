Entertainment

'Bawaal' teaser garners flak over depiction of Holocaust

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 05, 2023 | 04:27 pm 2 min read

Netizens bash makers of 'Bawaal' over the portrayal of Holocaust

After directing blockbuster hits like Dangal and Chhichhore, Nitesh Tiwari is coming back with his upcoming venture, titled Bawaal. The teaser of the romantic drama film—which was unveiled on Wednesday—ends with an intriguing glimpse of what appears to be a gas chamber, reminiscent of Nazi Germany. This surprising element has sparked discussions online, with netizens speculating whether this twist could lead to "global embarrassment."

Teaser: Here's what we know about the plot so far

Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead, the teaser offers a glimpse into their complex relationship. Kapoor's character—through voiceover—expresses regret for not being able to love Dhawan's character in time. Immediately after that, we are transported to a room with a tense crowd, which separates the two lovers, while a man shuts the window of what appears to be a gas chamber.

'Are makers trying to romanticize Holocaust?'

The teaser was met with a mixed response from netizens, as the inclusion of the Holocaust scene created confusion. Some users speculated that makers might be romanticizing or equating a problematic aspect of the lead character's relationship with the tragic events of the Holocaust. One Twitter user wrote, "You don't use a tragedy on the scale of the holocaust to portray romantic strife."

Meanwhile, Redditors praised makers for not revealing details in teaser

While Redditors expressed disappointment with Karan Johar's RRKPK trailer for revealing the entire plot, they praised Bawaal's makers for maintaining an element of surprise in the teaser. One user sarcastically commented, "Bollywood actually made a teaser that doesn't give away the whole story? How did that happen!? Another user remarked, "This is an actual teaser...the purpose of the teaser is to just tease."

Here's everything to know about 'Bawaal'

Co-written by Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bawaal (calamity) is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This film marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Dhawan. Notably, the film will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video﻿ on July 21. Last month, the makers unveiled the first poster which showcased a glimpse of an intense battle scene.

