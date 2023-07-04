Entertainment

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani: Netizens slam makers for revealing entire plot in trailer

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 04, 2023 | 05:02 pm 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' trailer was released on Tuesday

Karan Johar is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani—the trailer of which was released on Tuesday. However, as soon as the trailer was unveiled, it sparked a mixed response on social media, with both positive and negative reactions. Reddit users highlighted their concern about the makers revealing the entire plot within the three-minute clip.

Why does this story matter?

Johar's upcoming venture will seemingly pay a heartfelt tribute to late filmmaker Yash Chopra, as it aims to showcase extravagant and grandeur sets, romantic numbers, and a quintessential family drama at its helm—everything reminiscent of Chopra's iconic style. The movie boasts a star-studded cast with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt leading the film alongside actors like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

Before going ahead, take a look at 'RRKPK's trailer

'Bollywood, do a course in cutting trailer': Reddit user

Taking to Reddit, netizens bashed the makers of RRKPK for giving away the entire plot in the trailer. A user commented, "Bollywood should really do some crash course in cutting trailers." Meanwhile, another user sarcastically remarked, "Thank you to the person who cut the trailer, now I don't have to watch the movie cause you just showed it to me through the trailer."

Some users appreciated the trailer, expressed excitement for 'RRKPK'

In the sea full of negative comments, some users appreciated the trailer and expressed their excitement to watch Johar's film. Taking to the discussion website, a user commended the trailer and said, "Wow on the production value. And I chuckled a bit too much on the 'voting for Shamita' dialogue." Meanwhile, another user excitedly commented, "I can't wait for this high-octane family entertainment drama."

What did we gather about the plot from the trailer?

Going by the trailer, the story revolves around Rocky—a wealthy Punjabi lad who crosses paths with Rani (Bhatt), an educated and progressive Bengali girl, and they fall for each other. However, due to their different societal backgrounds and perspectives, Rani proposes a unique plan—swapping families for three months; a kind of "live-in relationship with each other's families," with the hope to impress each other.

