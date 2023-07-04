Entertainment

Kangana claims #TikuWedsSheru is comparable to Rs. 100cr grosser; trolled

Kangana Ranaut faced criticism for sharing statistics of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' viewership on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has been leveraging social media for promoting Tiku Weds Sheru—a film that she produced under her banner Manikarnika Films. On Tuesday, the actor—who has been actively sharing updates about the film's reception on Instagram—shared a screenshot of the million viewers garnered by the film and compared its success to an Rs. 100cr theatrical hit. However, this data didn't sit well with netizens.

Why does this story matter?

The romance drama film, Tiku Weds Sheru—Ranaut's maiden production venture—was helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav. The film which featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. Interestingly, during the trailer launch of the movie, Ranaut revealed that the project was initially titled Divine Lovers, and she was supposed to star alongside the late Irrfan Khan.

We'll cross one crore views mark soon: Ranaut

Ranaut shared a screengrab of an article where Tiku Weds Sheru held the third position in the most watched OTT offerings list with 3.8M views. Sharing the screenshot, Kangana wrote, "We will cross the one crore views mark soon, which is equivalent to Rs. 100cr theatrical film's footfall, even though one TV has many viewers watching content in one house...it's an estimated comparison."

Reddit users trolled Ranaut, called her 'delusional'

A Reddit user shared Ranaut's post with the caption, "Ranaut finally got an Rs. 100cr-club film after almost a decade." Several users reacted to the post, sharing their views and opinions. One user sarcastically remarked, "When someone else's movie touches this figure, Ranaut will tell us how fake these 1M views claims are." One of the netizens shared a GIF that said "she's delusional!"

Meanwhile, here's a look at Ranaut's upcoming projects

Ranaut is gearing up for her period drama film Emergency, in which she will essay former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This film will also be directed by Ranaut and is scheduled to hit theaters on November 24. This aside, Ranaut will headline P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2—a sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror-comedy, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead.

