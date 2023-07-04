Entertainment

Ronnie Screwvala confirms 'Sam Bahadur's clash with 'Animal'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 04, 2023

'Sam Bahadur' will directly clash at the box office with 'Animal' on December 1

This year's end will witness one of the biggest box office clashes when Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Animal was earlier slated for an August release but has now been shifted to December 1, the same date Sam Bahadur is set to premiere. Kaushal-led film's producer, Ronnie Screwvala has reportedly confirmed that the film's release date won't be changed.

Why does this story matter?

Both big-budget films are being led by two Bollywood superstars. At the same time, both Animal and Sam Bahadur are much-awaited films of 2023. Earlier, Sam Bahadur was going to be the single big release on December 1, but now, it will face direct competition with Animal, which was previously clashing with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in August.

Screwwala rejected rumors about the date change

Amid rumors of date change, Screwvala confirmed that the release date won't be shifted. "We have announced our Sam Manekshaw release date months in advance and we intend to come on December 1st, come what may. We are a film on one of the greatest men to have served his country and we hope audiences support us totally," he told Pinkvilla.

'Audiences are sharp and decide on their own'

Further, Screwvala stressed that it is the content that works with the audience. "Content works- it's no longer about Friday openings - audiences are sharp and decide on their own," he said. Sam Bahadur also stars Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. It's director Meghna Gulzar's second outing with her Raazi actor, Kaushal.

'Animal' was delayed due to post-production

Meanwhile, Animal, whose pre-teaser was released in June, has been pushed to a December release due to pending post-production work, revealed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, it also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol. The film has already been creating a wave among the audience ever since its first look was released on December 31 at midnight.

