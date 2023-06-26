Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan enters the world of generative AI with Ikonz

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 12:58 pm 1 min read

Amitabh Bachchan collaborates with Ikonz

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most tech-savvy actors in Bollywood. From running a blog to archiving his social media posts, the Shahenshah actor is very particular about things. Now, the actor is set to venture into the field of generative AI and is collaborating with Ikonz. Their product is set to launch by the end of 2023 and fans are excited.

The product will be an interactive model

Ever since the world saw a boom in Artificial Intelligence, it's been touted as the next game changer in the field of content. As per Variety, Ikonz is set to capture Bachchan's iconic traits and make an interactive system to make him available at various locations. The company stated, "Bringing together advanced technologies and cultural icons to create a new era of interactive entertainment."

More about Ikonz

Ikonz is already famous for their work with OG Indian graphic novel properties Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, and Chacha Chaudhary. Abhinav Varma Kalidindi, CEO of Ikonz said, "The true symbolism our name has been derived with the icon Amitabh Bachchan joining forces with us. Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences that transcend physical boundaries."

