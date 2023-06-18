Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Controversies help with box office numbers, says 'Adipurush's Dasharath

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 18, 2023 | 08:31 pm 3 min read

'Adipurush' actor Krishna Kotian made his acting debut at 51 with Rajinikanth's 2020 film 'Darbar'

Actor Krishna Kotian was seen in a small yet important role in the recently released film Adipurush. He essayed the role of King Dasharatha, father of Raghava/Lord Ram (played by Prabhas) in Om Raut's controversial project. The film has been heavily criticized and trolled, especially for its dialogues and VFX. Meanwhile, Kautian exclusively spoke to NewsBytes about how a film's collections benefit from controversies.

Do you think controversies help a film's promotion?

Controversy gives awareness to a project. It basically creates a conversation around the film and what it is based on. Whether you are on the pro or the con side of the controversy, you would want to watch the film to talk about it. At the end of the day, it (controversies) does help in terms of the numbers.

What made you say yes to Dasharatha's role?

When the title was announced, I was willing to do even a passing role in it. I tried approaching the makers initially, but things didn't work at that time. A few months later, I got a call for it. Dasharath is a turning point in Ramayana. Om Raut explained to me that though it's a small role in the film, it's an important character.

It's constantly being compared to Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan.' Your views?

When you're remaking something, you know that it will be compared. The new generation who hasn't seen Ramayan will like it. The characters are speaking today's generation's language. When people watch it globally, they will understand and know about (Lord) Ram, his world, our heritage, and the importance of Ramayana. You cannot please everybody every time. Creativity is also subjective.

Were you skeptical about debuting at 51?

I have always wanted to be an actor. After the lockdown, I knew I was touching 50 and had to decide if I wanted to fulfill my acting dream. I still had job offers, but I kept my dream alive and took the plunge. It's been a struggle since I'd get a pay cheque every month with my previous career, but I'm enjoying it.

Your experience of working with Rajinikanth and other actors?

Though I didn't share the screen with Rajinikanth in my debut film Darbar, I did act with Suniel Shetty in it. After that, I worked with Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, etc. I'm not a trained actor. For me, working with these actors was like a live acting workshop that I didn't have to pay for. It has been a learning lesson.

What things have you learned from these actors?

I don't leave any opportunity for a role - be it small or big. We all have seen Tripathi doing small characters in the initial years of his career before becoming a lead actor. Most of the actors who are not star kids or come from a film family background started their careers with small roles. That gave me a lot of hope.

Among the actors/directors you've worked with, who are your favorites?

Tripathi and Bajpayee are fabulous actors. Though, I had more time to observe Tripathi in Criminal Justice 3. As for a director, I love the way Meghna Gulzar puts in a lot of effort. R Balki, who was my ex-boss in Lintas, has a different set of sensibilities as a filmmaker. I worked with him in a different capacity while shooting for Ghoomer.

