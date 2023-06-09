Entertainment

#TheVaccineWar postponed? Was avoiding 'Animal,' 'OMG 2' clashes the reason

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 01:15 pm 1 min read

'The Vaccine War' release date has been postponed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is one of the most in-buzz directors in India. After the unprecedented success of The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri regularly makes headlines for his fiery opinions. Now reports suggest that his upcoming film The Vaccine War's release will be postponed to Dussehra 2023. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. Likely, the makers will avoid clashes with Animal and OMG 2.

Promotional strategy and other big releases of Dussehra

Earlier, the film was supposed to release during the Independence Day weekend. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers are trying a similar approach to The Kashmir Files and aim to do pre-release screenings in the US. The upcoming film will be headlined by Nana Patekar. The Dussehra releases include Vijay's Leo and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath - Part 1.

