Entertainment

When and where to watch Rohit Shetty's #KhatronKeKhiladi13

When and where to watch Rohit Shetty's #KhatronKeKhiladi13

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 04:19 pm 1 min read

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13 is going to stream soon

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most-watched celebrity TV reality shows in India. Over the years, this stunt reality show has attained cult status and is known for its extreme stunts. This time, the thirteenth season was filmed in South Africa. Recently, the contestants arrived in India for the finale and fans are waiting to watch the show.

Streaming details and contestants of the show

The series is set to premiere on July 15 and it will be broadcast on Colors TV. It will be available digitally on JioCinema. The show is hosted by the poster boy of action cinema in Bollywood—Rohit Shetty. The contestants include Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Roy, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, and Sheezan Khan, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline