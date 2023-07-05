Entertainment

Niharika Konidela announces split from husband Chaitanya

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 05, 2023 | 04:07 pm 2 min read

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got married in Udaipur in December 2020

Actor Niharika Konidela has announced her split from her businessman husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The two have mutually decided to part ways after 2.5 years of their marriage. Konidela shared a joint statement to announce their divorce through a post on Instagram. According to the media reports, they filed for a divorce at the Kukatpally family court in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Konidela requested privacy while navigating her life's 'new normal'

Previously, there were rumors that all wasn't well in their marriage. In her post, Konidela wrote: "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."

How the rumors started

Though Konidela had not confirmed her separation from her husband then, fans already got a hint about it some time back. During her actor-brother Varun Tej's engagement, Konidela arrived without her husband, leading to rumors. Later, the two also decided to delete their pictures together on their respective social media handles, which further led to speculations about a rife.

Everything to know about her professional life

Much before she ventured into films, Konidela began her professional journey as a television presenter. She later went on to act in web series, backed by Pink Elephant Pictures, her own production house. She starred in series such as Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi, and Madhouse, among others. She debuted in films with Oka Manasu which was released in 2016.

About Konidela's family and her superstar brothers

Konidela is often addressed as the "mega daughter" by her fans for hailing from one of the most influential film families in India. She is the daughter of Nagendra Babu, an actor-producer, and sister of Tej. She's also the niece of megastar Chiranjeevi, and female cousin of actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Allu Sirish.

