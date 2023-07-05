Entertainment

#10yearsofLootera: How Vikramaditya Motwane's film established Ranveer-Sonakshi as remarkable actors

#10yearsofLootera: How Vikramaditya Motwane's film established Ranveer-Sonakshi as remarkable actors

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 05, 2023 | 03:04 pm 3 min read

Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi Sinha's 'Lootera' was released on July 5, 2013

Vikramaditya Motwane's slow-burning romantic film, Lootera, celebrates its 10th anniversary today (July 5). Featuring the unconventional pairing of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, the entire plot spoke in whispers with a perfect background score that is among the best Bollywood has produced. Despite its box office debacle, we decode how the film played a pivotal part in establishing Singh and Sinha as esteemed actors.

'Lootera': Death and desire are two motifs of the film

Set in post-independent India, Lootera takes us to the quaint village of Manikpur in Bengal, where we are introduced to Pakhi—the daughter of the local zamindar—who is a child-woman with a fragile health condition and is accustomed to getting her way due to her father's protectiveness. After meeting a mysterious man under the guise of an archaeologist, Pakhi's life takes an unexpected turn.

Singh's 'Lootera' performance marked a departure from his flamboyant image

Before Lootera, Singh rose to prominence with films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, where he cast a spell with his infectious and flamboyant charm. However, Lootera showcased a completely different side of the actor, reflecting his remarkable talent in a subdued character. As Varun Srivastav, Singh appeared on-screen with floppy hair and delivered a nuanced performance through his piercing eyes.

Sinha effectively conveyed anger, heartbreak, vulnerability, all at once

Sinha's performance as Pakhi is touted as one of her career's best. The actor effectively managed to bring the feeling of love and longing, anger and heartbreak, and the character's vulnerability, all at once on-screen. From looking at Varun from behind the latticed windows to confronting him about his double life, Sinha's portrayal of grief and loss left a lasting impression on viewers.

Singh's attention to detail contributed to the film's emotional quotient

The brilliance of Lootera—written by Motwane—lies in the character arcs designed for Singh and Sinha. For those who've watched can't forget the climax scene in which Singh's performance undergoes a remarkable transformation. As Varun faces a life-threatening situation, Singh skillfully portrays a mix of determination, fear, and profound self-sacrifice. Singh's meticulous attention to detail adds depth and emotional resonance to the film's climax.

Sinha's heart-wrenching performance is etched in our memories forever

There are multiple standout scenes when it comes to Sinha—Pakhi reading a heartfelt letter written by Varun; her adorable love language; and the heart-wrenching climax scene when Pakhi awaits her death. How Sinha slipped seamlessly into the role of Pakhi is simply commendable, as it is not easy to portray grief and loss in such a way that it transfers from beyond the screen.

Share this timeline