#Trending: Twitter discusses best films of 2023 so far

Written by Isha Sharma June 30, 2023 | 09:30 am 2 min read

Which is your favorite film of 2023?

The year 2023 has brought several gifts to the film community. Be it Keanu Reeves's action-loaded John Wick: Chapter 4 or Fast X, the 10th installment in the money-spinning Fast & Furious franchise. There's still six months to go and it will spring many such surprises. Recently, IMDb asked Twitter users which is the best flick they saw this year. Here are the responses.

These are the most popular answers in the discussion

The most common answers that have come out of this discussion are Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4, Marvel-Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Rob Marshall-helmed The Little Mermaid, Marvel Cinematic Universe's multistarrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Michael B Jordan starer Creed III, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2, Vin Diesel-Jason Momoa-John Cena starrer Fast X, among others.

Why have netizens selected these movies?

Internet users also provided the rationale behind choosing their favorite films. One user tweeted, "Minions for the fourth time this year. I might be 54 but am a huge fan of the Minions movies and they have great soundtracks. Top Gun Maverick and John Wick 4 were also good." Another said, "Malum was one of the scariest movies I saw this year."

Upcoming Hollywood movies: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' and more

Hollywood fans are currently awaiting the release of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One (July 12). Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie are also two highly awaited projects and both are arriving on July 21. Heart of Stone, The Equalizer 3, Damsel, Dune: Part Two, The Marvels, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes are some other important films.

Upcoming Bollywood movies: 'Animal,' 'Jawan,' and more

Let's also explore some of the most anticipated Bollywood films that are due to release this year. Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's Oh My God 2 will be hitting theaters on August 11. Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif, and Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, are some other popular names.

