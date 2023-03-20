Entertainment

Niharika Konidela sparks divorce rumors; who's her husband Chaitanya JV

Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela unfollowed her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Instagram recently

Niharika Konidela, who is prominently known for her roles in Telugu films like Oka Manasu and Suryakantham, has captured headlines since the time she unfollowed her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on social media. Moreover, adding fuel to the fire, the actor-producer deleted their wedding pictures, clearly indicating trouble in their paradise! Amid separation rumors, here's everything you need to know about Konidela's husband Jonnalagadda.

But first, let's understand what exactly happened between the couple

Belonging to Tollywood's most influential families, Chiranjeevi's niece Konidela, on Sunday unfollowed her husband on Instagram and deleted their beautiful wedding pictures from the platform, too, which seemed too similar to what Megan Fox did amid her breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. Anyway, it didn't happen only from the actor's side, but her husband too unfollowed her, which sparked separation rumors.

Who is Chaitanya JV?

The 29-year-old actor-producer got hitched to Chaitanya JV, a business strategist and early-stage investor who is currently working ​​as the CEO of Gottlich Design Pvt Ltd. Born on July 27, 1990, JV belongs to an academic field, contrary to his wife's cinema background. Besides academics, he is passionate about photography, and if you happen to visit his social media, you will see awe-inspiring pictures.

JV is a fitness freak and a travel enthusiast

By the looks of his Instagram Stories, one can easily point out that the lanky businessman is a fitness enthusiast. He updates his followers by posting his gym pictures. Meanwhile, another aspect of his personality is an adventure junky, who seeks thrill in traveling around the world. From spiritual treks in the Himalayas to ziplining in Dubai, his Instagram is filled with travel memories.

How did Konidela and JV meet?

Before tying the knot in December 2020, the duo dated each other for quite a long time, but the exact details of their relationship timeline are still under wraps. Notably, megastar Chiranjeevi is a good friend of JV's father, J Prabhakar Rao, who is Guntur's General Inspector of Police (IGP), and it was the megastar who became the bridge between the two families.

Their wedding was one of the most-talked-about weddings in 2020

The couple's wedding became the most-talked-about affair, as the duo got married in a royal manner in Udaipur's Udaivilas. The wedding was apparently attended by the Tollywood industry's most popular celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun, among others of the Konidela family. From chartered flights to dancing to Chiranjeevi's old songs, it was undeniably one of the biggest weddings of 2020.