'Lot...to prove': 'Sarzameen' director on negative reviews, backlash against Ibrahim

Ibrahim Ali Khan , who made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan and followed it up with Sarzameen, has faced a fair share of criticism for his performances in both films. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sarzameen director Kayoze Irani spoke about the mixed reviews received by the film and Khan. He stressed the importance of accepting public criticism as part of being in the spotlight and revealed his reaction to negative reviews.

Privilege acknowledgment Irani on Khan's work being criticized Irani, son of actor-director Boman Irani, admitted that both he and Khan come from privileged backgrounds. "Yes, I know that Ibrahim is a nepo kid, as am I," he said. "He has come into the spotlight and put himself on a pedestal where he's allowing the country to judge him." "So when you are up there, you have to allow the public to criticize you because this is the same public that will show you love."

Defense stance Addressing mean comments won't change anything: Irani Irani also defended Khan against mean-spirited criticism. He said, "I have a problem when it's mean and it's nasty, and I have a problem when the comments are nasty without having seen the film because then you are taking joy in being nasty." "For him, I don't think that my commenting on it or his commenting on it is changing that. What has to change is his coming and proving everybody wrong."

Criticism embrace 'I embrace the criticism' Irani said he embraced the criticism directed at both Khan and himself. "Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran have nothing to prove, but Ibrahim and Kayo have a lot to prove," he said. He added, "I genuinely embrace the criticism." "Yes, when it comes without having watched the film and when you are eagerly awaiting someone's failure, that is wrong." However, he believes audiences have been more accepting of Khan this time around compared to his debut film.