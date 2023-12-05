'Dunki' Drop 4: SRK starrer explores gamut of resilience

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Dunki' Drop 4: SRK starrer explores gamut of resilience

By Aikantik Bag 10:26 am Dec 05, 202310:26 am

'Dunki' Drop 4 is out now

An action thriller, a vigilante actioner, and a satirical drama. Yes, that's the range the Badshaah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan displayed in 2023. The actor is about the seal the year with Dunki and the makers have finally unveiled Drop 4 aka the trailer. The trailer gives a sneak peek into a range of emotions—laughter, love, loss, and longing!

2/3

More about the film

The drama focuses on aspiration and ambition laced with typical Rajkumar Hirani humor. The film takes place in two time frames and it explores the struggles of illegal immigrants. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. In a nutshell, the endearing trailer made us "lutt putt gaya (go gaga)."

3/3

Twitter Post