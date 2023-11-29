Box office buzz: 'Animal' gears up for monstrous opening

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office buzz: 'Animal' gears up for monstrous opening

By Aikantik Bag 11:30 am Nov 29, 202311:30 am

'Animal' releases in theaters on Friday

Animal is in the beast mode to dominate theaters all across the country. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial's tickets are selling like hotcakes globally and it's gearing up for a massive opening on Friday. The psychological gangster drama has been in the buzz after the spine-chilling trailer and chartbuster music. Let's see its box office buzz in the national chains.

2/3

Tentative opening figure of the film

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Animal has sold 2,03,000 tickets for Friday in the national chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis. Given there are two more days left, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is waiting to roar at the box office. As per Ramesh Bala, it is slated for Rs. 75 crore worldwide opening. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post