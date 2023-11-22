'Animal': Bobby Deol to play a menacing mute villain

By Aikantik Bag 01:39 pm Nov 22, 202301:39 pm

'Animal' trailer is set to release on Thursday

With every passing day, the excitement for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is rising! Get ready for the big reveal, as the much-awaited trailer for Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film is set to drop on Thursday. The film has been shrouded in mystery, with the creators keeping the storyline a closely guarded secret to heighten the suspense. Bobby Deol's menacing glimpse became the talking point on social media and now here's the latest scoop about his character.

Deol's portrayal will be iconic in Indian cinema history

As per Bollywood Hungama, Deol will portray a mute villain in Animal, instilling fear without saying a single word. "The biggest villains in the history of Indian Cinema have their own traits and Bobby's character too has a trait - he can't speak," revealed a source close to development. Deol has been experimenting with several kinds of roles and this update has made the upcoming gangster drama more interesting.

'Animal' in a nutshell

The movie marks Reddy Vanga's return after the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. This pan-India gangster drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The teaser and the songs have received positive responses from the viewers. The film is releasing in five Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.