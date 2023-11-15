Box office collection: '12th Fail' rock solid in third week

12th Fail has emerged as a sleeper hit at the Indian box office as the social drama started off slow and then gradually picked up pace. Despite the Tiger 3 craze, it has managed to maintain its momentum in the third week and is slowly inching toward Rs. 50 crore mark. The film is another addition to Vikrant Massey's set of diverse films.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.7 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 34.65 crore in India. The positive word of mouth from viewers and rave reviews from critics have helped it achieve success at the box office. The film's cast also includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Suraj Naagar, and Harish Khanna, among others.

